Six people were killed and at least nine others were injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.
"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police tweeted.
The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton said.
"9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims," Sacramento police tweeted. "Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
