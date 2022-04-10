An overnight shooting in a residential part of Elgin, Illinois, has left six people injured, police said.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.
"Preliminary information received is that this incident occurred during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident," Elgin police posted on Facebook.
Police did not immediately release any suspect nor arrest information.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.