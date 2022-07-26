7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country's most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time (8:43 p.m. ET), according to USGS. The agency originally designated the quake 7.1-magnitude, before downgrading it to 7.0.
Its epicenter was about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the small town of Dolores, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.
The impact was felt in the capital city, Manila, more than 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) away, where workers and residents evacuated from buildings and gathered on the street.
Abra, the province where the quake took place, is a landlocked region known for deep valleys and mountainous terrain.
This is a developing story.
