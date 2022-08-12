A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.
Collin Hagan, 27, died Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on social media.
Hagan, from Toivola, Michigan, was critically injured when a tree hit him, and he died "despite lifesaving efforts by EMS personnel assigned to the fire," the sheriff's office added.
"It is a sad day in public safety," Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in the statement. "On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man."
Hagan was a wildland firefighter assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based in Craig, Colorado, according to the sheriff's office. His body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter.
The creation of a serious accident investigation team is underway, according to a statement from the Willamette National Forest.
"We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas," said Duane Bishop, acting forest supervisor for the national forest. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter."
There are 54 wildfires currently active in Oregon that have scorched more than 8,000 acres as of early Friday, according to the state's wildfire tracking website.
Wildfires have become more common in the western US in recent years due to worsening drought conditions fueled by climate change.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Plonk Wine Club reviewed data of 10 newly established wine regions across America growing in size and popularity. Here's what to know about the type of wine produced in each region. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.