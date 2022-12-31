McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents.
Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by readers and staff.
New aquatic center
After many stops and starts, a location — Cotton Fields Golf Course — was selected for the site of the new Henry County Aquatic Center in April.
The county plans to use 8 to 10 acres for the aquatic center while building a new cart barn and pro shop and updating cart paths for the golf course. The driving range will stay and the course itself will remain an 18-hole executive course.
The $22 million project will be funded using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax monies. Design plans are expected to be finalized this month with construction beginning as soon as May.
Bridges at Jodeco
The 160-acre location in Stockbridge along Interstate 75 was once the presumptive location for the county’s new aquatic center. When the deal fell through, owners announced the location would be home of luxury apartments, boutique retail shops with larger stores serving as anchor of the property. To track progress, visit
Eagle’s Landing High students die in accident
The month of May was spent mourning the loss of four high school students. Friends, family and fellow students gathered to celebrate the lives of Jordan Brown, 15, Kenderrias Dodson, 16, Katrina Owens, 15, and Kendarius Jackson, 16.
“The ELHS family is hurting this evening,” said counselor Dr. Loretta Jamison during a vigil held at the school. “We are all mourning, but we’re all here to support one another. You are not alone. Honor those we have lost by helping each other.”
New Henry County district map
The new district map for Henry County swapped two districts — 2 and 5 — pushing out Commissioner Bruce Holmes who is no longer eligible to represent District 5 due to the redrawing.
Senator Emmanuel Jones said the changes were necessary due to population growth. The new district map takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
New STEM school
The Henry County Board of Education voted to place the district’s first STEM high school in Stockbridge.
The $45.5 million school will be built on South Lee Street, the location of the former Patrick Henry High School.
“The construction of this new high school will be an important step in the right direction for the future success of students and community as a whole,” said Board Vice Chair Annette Edwards. “We want our students to have every opportunity and advantage to compete in the rapidly growing STEM career fields, and this school, its course work, and the many partnerships lined up to support the school will give them the edge they need.”
The school will be built using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds. Construction is tentatively set to be begin in 2023 and open for the 2025-26 school year.
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
The last several months at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary have been spent in turmoil.
The 250-acre non-profit animal sanctuary is home to more than 1,500 exotic and farm animals who have been abused, neglected or are unwanted.
Issues included safety concerns, a possible board take over, suspensions and dismissals at the sanctuary, which resulted in the Henry County delegation getting involved and subsequent legal proceedings in an attempt to halt actions by the board of directors.
During the uproar, the facility was put in quarantine due to detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. Animals tested positive for the disease in August prompting a takeover by federal and state authorities to contain the disease. Just over 100 sanctuary birds were euthanized and hundreds of black vultures were already dead or dying off.
The sanctuary remains under quarantine through Feb. 1 to allow staff and state officials to monitor remaining animals.
Piedmont Henry Hospital staff abuse
Piedmont Henry Hospital’s CEO Dr. Lily Henson issued a plea to the community at the start of the year asking for grace, understanding and kindness. Henson said medical personnel were experiencing bullying, verbal and physical abuse from family and patients when asking for treatments for COVID-19 that were both scientifically and medically unsound.
She said the hospital had to increase its security due to the abuse.
“It means something when you’ve committed yourself to medicine, and our goal is always to provide the best possible care,” Henson said. “It’s important for the public to recognize what we’ve been through, and we’re doing the best we can.”
Recommended for you
Stacker consulted scientific journals and the latest news reports to compile a list of 22 major scientific discoveries and innovations that happened in 2022. Click for more.22 of the biggest scientific discoveries of 2022