A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after livestreaming part of a shooting rampage that left four people dead and three others injured and upended life throughout Memphis as residents were told to shelter in place, police said.

The hours-long rampage -- which also led to the suspension of public bus and trolley service -- came less than a week after the high-profile kidnapping and murder of a school teacher who was out jogging and left the city's mayor enraged over the wanton violence.

CNN's Steven Almasy and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

