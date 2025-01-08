‘A Shared Vision’

Henry County Commissioners Neat Robinson, left, Carlotta Harrell and Kevin Lewis pose for a photo with new Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry, second from left, after her inauguration ceremony held Friday, Jan. 3 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro. Harrell, the Henry BOC chair, also was among several guest speakers — including former United Nations Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin. “This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with promise, dedication and a shared vision for a bright future,” Harrell said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.