...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is possible. Snow and sleet
accumulations in the mountains could average between three to six
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Further south to the
Interstate 20 corridor, a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain
and rain is likely. Snow accumulations of two to four inches is
possible with icing amounts around a tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west
central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, with travel likely
becoming difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Friday commute and linger into Saturday morning. Bridges and
overpasses could become icy even if temperatures remain slightly
above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this hazardous
situation. Any slight deviations in temperatures or track of the
weather system will result in changes for the precipitation type
forecast.
Henry County Commissioners Neat Robinson, left, Carlotta Harrell and Kevin Lewis pose for a photo with new Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry, second from left, after her inauguration ceremony held Friday, Jan. 3 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro. Harrell, the Henry BOC chair, also was among several guest speakers — including former United Nations Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin. “This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with promise, dedication and a shared vision for a bright future,” Harrell said.
