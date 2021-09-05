One person is dead and four people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Warner Robins, Georgia, police said.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance of the peace call before 10 p.m., according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
"A caller advised there was a large party in the area and could not navigate the roadway of the neighborhood," the release said.
After an officer arrived, a suspect began firing a weapon from a car and struck several people, police said.
One victim died while being treated at Houston Medical Center, the release said. Four others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at two hospitals -- one in Warner Robins and the other in Macon, police said.
"The scene is active and victim information will be released at a later time," the release said.
An investigation is under way, but no suspects have been named, authorities said.
Warner Robins is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
