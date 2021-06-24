ATLANTA — The Auto Club Group is predicting travel during the Independence Day holiday will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019.
More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip from July 1-5. This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.
Georgia travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Nearly 1.5 million Georgians are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 33% more than the 2020 holiday period.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”
Road Trips to Reach Record Highs
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.
An expected 43.6 million Americans (1.4 million Georgians) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.
“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” said Garrett Townsend, Ga Public Affairs director, AAA. “Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”
Gas Prices are Most Expensive since 2014
The 1.4 million Georgians expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014.
Long Delays Expected for Drivers
INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, along with the return trip on Monday mid-day. Major metro areas across the U.S. could see nearly double the delays verses typical drive times.
AAA is named Interstate 75 North and Jodeco Road to Jenkinsburg Road as the worst corridors to travel in the metro area. Peak congestion is predicted to be from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, July 2.
Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel
July 1 — worst time 3-5 p.m., best 7 p.m.
July 2 — worst 4-5 p.m., best before noon
July 3 — worst 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., best after 2 p.m.
July 4 — free flow expected
July 5 — worst 4-5 p.m., best before 1 p.m.
Make Sure Your Car is Road Trip-Ready
Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 460,000 Americans at the roadside this Independence Day weekend.
AAA also advises motorists not to leave home without an emergency roadside kit and continue to pack extra snacks or meals as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
