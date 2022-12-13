ATLANTA — Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates over 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in the state.
National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than per-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during for the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remained resilient and dedicated to travel this year. The holidays also benefit from the desire to reconnect with loved ones,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”
Automobiles, Planes, Trains, and Cruises
Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Georgia, 3.2 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s over 66,000 more than last year and a 1% increase from 2019.
Gas Prices are Falling Fast
Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Georgia was $2.88 per gallon. That is 27 cents per gallon less than a year ago.
“Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings; spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”
Busiest Corridors and Best/Worst Times to Travel
Drivers should prepare for delays, particularly in and around major metro areas. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times increase by 25%, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights. The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Dec. 23, Dec. 27 and 28, and on Monday, Jan. 2. INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Tuesday, Dec. 27. The best advice for avoiding congestion is leave early in the morning or later in the evening.
In Atlanta, peak congestion is expected to be Jan 2 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. on Interstate 75 north, Ga-17 and Interstate 675.
AAA Advice for Auto Travelers
• Leave early so you are not in a rush.
• Watch the weather. Consider alternate routes or adjust your departure time to avoid driving through harsh weather.
• Never drive distracted. Pre-program your GPS and put the cellphone down while driving.
• Wear your seat belt and never drive impaired.
Ensure your vehicle has an emergency kit. This should include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, car/portable phone charger(s), flashlight with extra batteries, and drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car.