ATLANTA — Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates over 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in the state.

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than per-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during for the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

