ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents less than last month and $1.18 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $47.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $10.80 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Georgians caught a slight break at the pump for the past few weeks, but are unsure how long this trend will last,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we don’t know if concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”
National Gas Price Average
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $3.35. Crude prices fell last week amid concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the travel restrictions announced by the Biden administration. With little known about the new variant, it is still unclear what long-term impact it may have on crude prices. Market watchers will keep their eye on the effect it will have on the oil market.
Regional Prices
Atlanta - $3.21
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.27), Savannah ($3.25), and Hinesville-Fort Steward ($3.24).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.06), Albany ($3.07), and Dalton ($3.11).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.