ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $47.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $10.20 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Lower oil prices continue to bring down prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As well as, when the Omicron variant emerged in late November, health experts concluded the variant did not seem to produce more severe cases than other variants. Markets have taken that to mean global energy demand will likely not be diminished. Unfortunately, we still can’t predict if the Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”
National Gas Price Average
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.32. This week, crude oil prices could continue to fluctuate. Market watchers will keep a close eye on crude oil inventories and the impact that the omicron variant has on demand.
Regional Prices
Atlanta - $3.18
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.22), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.21), and Savannah ($3.20).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.98), Albany ($3.01), and Columbus ($3.04).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
