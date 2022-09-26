ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $46.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 5 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“The national gas price average has started to tick upward,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “One factor is the threat of a hurricane in the Gulf. This could potentially shut down oil refineries production which could lead to higher pump prices. So far Georgia gas price average has not been impacted by the threat of a major storm.”
Downward Streak for National Average Ends
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.71. After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest contribute to rising pump prices. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased from 8.49 million barrels a day to 8.32 million barrels a day last week.
Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply, threat of a major storm, and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average. However, if gas demand remains low and continues to drop, pump price increases will likely be minimized as supply increases.
Regional Prices
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.22), Atlanta ($3.17) and Brunswick ($3.13).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Gainesville ($2.93), Dalton ($2.92) and Warner Robins ($2.88).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
