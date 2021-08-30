ATLANTA — According to AAA, gas prices are one cent lower this week.
The state’s average is now $2.95 per gallon.
It now costs motorists $44.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.35 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“While AAA is not making any travel predictions for the upcoming Labor Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “This year pump prices could possibly push even lower with rising concerns of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which may cause Georgians to rethink road trips. For those who still plan to travel, AAA recommends following the guidelines outlined by the CDC and to also monitor the case counts where they plan to visit.”
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
