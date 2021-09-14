ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The state average as of Sept. 13 is 1 cent less than a week ago, 1 cent more than last month and 95 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $44.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.65 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Georgians may notice pump prices falling slowly as we approach the fall season,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Tropical storm Ida appears to have had minimal impact on Georgia gas prices, however, there is a slight possibility gas prices could fluctuate over the next few weeks.”
National average steadies as some states see fluctuations in wake of Ida
The national gas price average is $3.17. New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that gas demand increased slightly from 9.58 million barrels a day to 9.61 million barrels a day last week — a healthy reading for the Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, total domestic stocks took a major step back by 7.2 million barrels to 220 million barrels. Refinery utilization was down almost 10% to 81.9%, as refineries impacted by Ida continue to progress in their recovery efforts. With demand increasing and supplies tightening, some states have seen prices fluctuate, with some up by four cents and others lower by 3 cents. Oil prices remain high (near $70 per barrel), the national average is expected to stay above $3 per gallon.
Regional prices
Atlanta- $2.98
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.06), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.04) and Brunswick ($3.02).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.86), Dalton ($2.88) and Rome ($2.89).
Gas price survey methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.