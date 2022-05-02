ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices remain unchanged compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists continue to pay an average price of $3.71 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 18 cents less than a month ago, and $1.01 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $55.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict how long gas prices will remain under $4 dollars for Georgians. But, should anticipate price fluctuations at the pump in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend.”
Regional Prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.78), Augusta-Aiken ($3.74) and Atlanta ($3.74).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.58), Dalton ($3.62) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.63).
Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
