ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased alongside rising crude oil. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 8 cents more than a week ago, 8 cents more than last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $9.00 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel. High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this season.”
High cost of crude pushes national average up
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased 7 cents to $3.26. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.3 million barrel to 225.1 million barrel last week. Gasoline demand also increased slightly from 9.40 million barrels a day to 9.44 million barrels a day. The slight increase in gas demand has contributed to the rise in the national average. However, the main culprit for rising pump prices remains high crude prices above $70 per barrel.
Regional prices
Atlanta - $3.06
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.18), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.15), and Brunswick ($3.11).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.98), Columbus ($2.99), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.00).
Gas price survey methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
