ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 11 cents less than a week ago, 50 cents less than last month and $1.05 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $56.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“Georgians are feeling less pain at the pump than in mid-March when prices were record high- over 4 dollars a gallon,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Although supply and demand factors typically support elevated pump prices, the fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pumps.”
National average continues to decrease as countries plan more emergency oil reserve releases
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 8 cents to $4.11. At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped by $5.73 to settle at $96.23. Crude prices decreased after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report revealed that total domestic crude stocks increased last week by 2.5 million barrels to 412.4 million barrels, approximately 17 percent lower than the beginning of April 2021. Additionally, crude prices faced more downward pressure last week after the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 31 member countries, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, and Canada, announced plans to release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency oil stockpiles. The amount includes a previously announced 60 million barrels of oil from the U.S. It would be the second coordinated release in just over a month in response to spiking oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. While the IEA said more details about the release would become available soon, including the release timeline, the announcement has helped ease some supply concerns, pushing crude prices lower.
Regional prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($3.83), Brunswick ($3.80) and Macon ($3.79).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.53), Albany ($3.56) and Valdosta ($3.58).
Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
