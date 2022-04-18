ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 54 cents less than last month and $1.00 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $55.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“The average price for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4 for much of the U.S.,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians have seen over a 50 cents drop in pump prices since last month. These lower prices were a welcome relief for drivers who hit the road to spend time with family and friends during the Easter weekend.”
Regional Prices
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($3.70), Brunswick ($3.74) and Macon ($3.72).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.49), Columbus ($3.54) and Valdosta ($3.55).
• Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
