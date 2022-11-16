ATALANTA – AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in Georgia is forecast to be one of the busiest in nearly two decades (since 2005).
AAA forecasts more than 1.6 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That is 26,000 (2%) more Georgia travelers than last year’s holiday.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period
For purposes of this forecast, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. The Wednesday to Sunday period is consistent with previous years.
Busiest Days to Travel
If you are hitting the road for the holidays, leave early. Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.
89% of Holiday Travelers will Drive
Despite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive. AAA forecasts in Georgia, 1.5 million will take a road trip; an increase of 14,000 people from last year’s holiday.
Gas Prices to Test Record Highs for the Holiday
Pump prices have been fluctuating this month and could be the second highest on record for the holiday. In Georgia, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set back in 2012, at $3.28 per gallon. On Monday, drivers paid an average price of $3.16 per gallon. That is 6 cents less than what Georgia drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.22).
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”
AAA Reminds Drivers to ‘Move Over for Me’
With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks. We also ask that you extend the same courtesy to people with disabled vehicles.
“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Waiters. “Please be courteous and move over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on.”
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, or visit www.AAA.com.