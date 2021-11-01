ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices experienced a slight increase. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.29 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.88 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“For the past two weeks Georgians have seen an eight to nine cents increase at the pumps.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Fortunately, due to the drop in demand we were able to see modest relief at gas stations across the state.”
Drop in demand helps to slow pump price increases
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.40. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased from 9.63 million barrels a day to 9.32 million barrels a day. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.
Regional Prices
Atlanta - $3.25
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.33), Brunswick ($3.29), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.28).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.13), Dalton ($3.17), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.19).
Gas price survey methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.