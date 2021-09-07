ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago.
Motorists are now paying an average price of $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 1 cent more than last month and 95 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $44.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.80 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
National Gas Price Average Sees Minimal Impact from Hurricane Ida
Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, which is just 3 cents more expensive on the week. The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month.
Gasoline stock levels are currently at 227.2 million barrels, which is a healthy level. However, stock levels could tighten until refineries resume normal operations. Typically, a constraint on stocks would mean higher gas prices, but with demand expected to decrease going into the fall, price fluctuation should be minimal. The national average on Sept. 7 is the same as last month, but 96 cents more than a year ago.
“Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall, which leads to less expensive gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3/gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.”
Motorists will welcome the cheaper gas prices following the most expensive summer at the pump in seven years.
Regional Prices
Atlanta - $2.99
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.06), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.04), and Brunswick ($3.01).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.81), Warner Robins ($2.84), and Columbus ($2.85).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
