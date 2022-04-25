McDONOUGH — Henry County has awarded Barfield Holt Construction the contract to make American Disabilities Act upgrades at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove.
The $157,774 project includes construction of an ADA access walk to existing tennis courts, modifications to parking spaces, striping and signage, and the modification of existing walkways.
The project will be paid for using Capital Improvement Funds.
The 40-acre park offers several amenities including lighted baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, football fields, batting cages, playground and concession stands.
