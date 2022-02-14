Ahmaud Arbery would not have been killed if he were White, prosecutors say in hate crimes trial

The three White men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, had previously used racist language and followed Arbery because of their perceptions of Black people, a federal prosecutor said Monday in opening statements of their federal hate crimes trial.
"At the end of the day, the evidence in this case will prove that if Ahmaud Arbery had been White, he would have gone for a jog, checked out a cool house under construction, and been home in time for Sunday supper," Assistant US Attorney Barbara Bernstein told the jury. "Instead, he went out for a jog and ended up running for his life."
The prosecutor cited social media posts and messages to friends in which Travis McMichael used racial slurs and offensive language, saying he called Black people "criminals," "monkeys" and "subhuman savages."
In one text message Bernstein read, she quoted Travis McMichael as saying, "Zero n***ers work with me." The message went on to say, "They ruin everything. That's why I love what I do now. Not a n***er in sight."
The opening statements come almost two years after the three White men -- Travis McMichael, 36; his father, Gregory McMichael, 66; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52 -- killed Arbery in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia.
The three were each convicted of murder in November in a state trial that avoided discussion of race. This federal trial will more clearly focus on race as prosecutors must prove the men acted out of racial animus.
The three men are all charged with interference with rights and attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels each face a weapons charge. The McMichaels initially agreed to plead guilty, but the judge overseeing the case rejected the plea deal because of concerns about the agreed-upon sentence. The three men have since pleaded not guilty.
The stakes of the trial are seemingly low because the defendants are already serving life sentences in prison for the murder convictions, although they have said they plan to appeal the verdicts. Still, the trial represents a test of how the legal system deals with allegations of violent racism.
"It sends a message to every Black person everywhere that you can't hunt people down who are legitimately in a place just because you're afraid," said hate crimes expert and Indiana University law professor Jeannine Bell. "Doing that is racist, and we will punish it."
The jury was finalized Monday morning and consists of eight White jurors, three Black jurors and one Hispanic juror, according to details provided in court. Three White people and one Pacific Islander have also been selected as alternates.
What prosecutors said in opening statements
In the prosecution's opening statement, Bernstein laid out some the evidence that is expected in the trial.
She cited a witness who will be called later who knew Gregory McMichael while he was working as an investigator in the Glynn County District Attorney's Office. Bernstein said the witness recalled his reaction to the 2015 news that civil rights leader Julian Bond had died.
Bernstein said the witness quoted Greg McMichael as saying, "I wish he'd been put in the ground years ago. He was nothing but trouble. Those Blacks are nothing but trouble."
The prosecution recounted the defendants' actions in February 2020 after Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery.
"These three defendants did nothing. Not one tried to render any aid," she said.
Bernstein said when police spoke with Bryan the day of the chase, he said he "saw a Black guy running down the street being chased, and he figured the guy had to be a criminal. Instinct told him that Ahmaud must be a thief."
Even as Bernstein made note of those racial slurs, she said they were not what the case is about.
"Racial slurs, no matter how deeply offensive, are legal and nobody is going to suggest otherwise," Bernstein said. "But you'll still hear lawyers ask about them because those slurs can provide you with important evidence about why a defendant did what he did."
How we got here
As prosecutors explained at the state trial, the McMichaels first gave chase to Arbery, who was out for a jog, in February 2020. Bryan later joined the pursuit and recorded video of it from his pickup. The video shows Travis McMichael exit his truck and confront Arbery, who tussles with him over a shotgun before Travis McMichael fatally shoots him.
The McMichaels claimed they were conducting a citizen's arrest and acting in self-defense, and Bryan said he took no part in the killing. Authorities made no immediate arrests. The men were so confident in their defense, they had Bryan's video released to the public in May 2020, according to criminal defense attorney Alan Tucker.
The video began their downfall, and the McMichaels were arrested two days later. The 36-second video sparked outrage that soon dovetailed with outcries over the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the state trial, prosecutors laid out how the men stalked Arbery based only on vague suspicions of wrongdoing. The jury agreed and convicted them of several counts of murder.
Because the focus of this federal trial is different, so too is the evidence.
The video of the shooting was the key piece of evidence in the state case. For the federal trial, though, the focus will be on what prosecutors say is a series of racist statements and comments from the defendants.
In a June 2020 preliminary hearing in state court, Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Richard Dial testified there were "numerous times" before Arbery's killing that Travis McMichael used racial slurs on social media and messaging services.
He once wrote in an Instagram post unrelated to the killing that he wished someone had "blown that N-word's head off," and on another occasion messaged someone to say he loved his job because there "weren't any N-words anywhere," the agent told the court.
FBI special agent Skylar Barnes, during a recent federal hearing, outlined evidence of Travis McMichael's racial animus, including associating African Americans with criminality, wishing crimes to be committed against African Americans and referring to Black people as monkeys, savages and N-words. US District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood cut off Barnes before he could elaborate, noting some evidence remained under seal until a jury is seated.
In addition, in the state trial, prosecutors at one point tried to introduce digital evidence of Gregory McMichael's racial posts, including items labeled in court documents as "Identity Dixie Facebook Post" and "Racial Johnny Rebel Facebook post."
Bryan's texts and social media, too, were rife with messages "that I personally found disturbing," Dial testified in 2020. Asked by Bryan's then-attorney, Kevin Gough, whether the language he viewed was all that uncommon in the South, Dial replied, "I will tell you, sir, that there were terms that he used that I've never encountered before."
