Albuquerque police are asking the public to share photos, videos that may help the investigation into the killings of 4 Muslim men

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have created an online portal where residents can upload videos and images that may help authorities investigating the recent killings of four Muslim men.

 Albuquerque Police Department

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have created an online portal where residents can upload videos and images that may help authorities investigating the recent killings of four Muslim men.

Authorities announced the killing of the fourth man on Saturday, telling reporters in a news conference there was "reason to believe" his death was related to the recent deaths of three other Muslim men. The FBI is also assisting the investigation, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department.

Recommended for you

CNN's Michelle Watson and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.