McDONOUGH — The Board of Education has authorized an amendment to the fiscal year 2023 budget to fund raises to additional employees in several job families.
Sign language interpreters, technology staff, nurses, occupational and physical therapists and building and district administrative staff will see a bump in pay based on recommendations from the recently completed class and compensation study.
Expenditures in 2023 are expected to increase by $3 million due to the raises, bringing the general fund budget up to $449.9 million.
To cover the costs, Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay explained $3 million will be used from district’s fund balance, or rainy day fund. An additional $9 million from fund balance will be set aside for future personnel requirements.
FY 2023 pay increases
The district budgeted nearly $20 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to give 90% of employees a pay increase. In addition, employees will receive a 1% salary increase as well as honor salary steps for eligible employees. Furthermore, 165 new positions have been added, nearly all school-based, to the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis the study and recommended compensation increases were expected to be completed in four phases over a five year period.
Davis said she’s proud that school system has implemented pay increases in all job families in only four months.
“I am so proud of the investment we’ve been able to make in employees through this process,” she said.
Davis said it was the board’s “great financial stewardship” that allowed the district to accelerate investment in personnel.
Board member Sophe Pope said she’s grateful that all job families have been touched within a short period of time.
“We’re pleased, but not satisfied. We know we have work to do,” Pope said. “I hope your employees feel loved and appreciated.”
Board Chair Holly Cobb said she’s giddy with excitement about the increases.
“It warms by heart to know we can touch all our employees,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave anyone out. It makes me feel good to know we’re not.”
The amendment approval came during the board’s June 13 meeting.
The fiscal year 2023 begin on July 1.
