McDONOUGH — Madison Rose Troy was denied bond Friday morning and will remain in the Henry County Jail.
Troy, 19, was arrested in November 2021 in connection with the death of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai.
She was arrested on charges of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
It’s alleged by Henry police that Troy new the whereabouts of Jordan Jackson, Desai’s accused killer.
Jackson committed suicide on Nov. 9, 2021 after law enforcement closed in on the Chateau Forest Apartments in Riverdale.
Desai, 38, died on Nov. 8, 2021 from injuries sustained while attempt to arrest Jackson on Nov. 4, 2021.
