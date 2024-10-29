Alleged Rental Scam Lands Woman In Clayton County Jail

Sun and clouds mixed. Very warm. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Angela Denise Hasan
A woman who promised families with rental help and eviction record sealing is in the Clayton County Jail after her services turned out to be false, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Angela Denise Hasan, 44, of Atlanta, faces seven counts of theft by deception charges after a Clayton County Police Department investigation this month.
