McDONOUGH — An unidentified man helped himself to a MacBook Pro from the Best Buy in McDonough on May 28.
The black male was wearing a blue hat, blue and white Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans. Video screen grabs show him putting the laptop under his shirt before walking out of the store.
Henry County police are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to call Sgt. Foster at 770-288-8322 or the Henry County non-emergency line at 770-957-9121. Photos, tips and videos can be texted to 770-220-7009.
