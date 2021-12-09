STOCKBRIDGE – McDonough-based plastic packaging manufacturer ALPLA North America recently made a donation to the Piedmont Henry Hospital staff support fund.
Hospital officials said ALPLA and Piedmont Henry have established a "good partnership" in the community. The hospital offers educational presentations to their staff, while ALPLA continues its philanthropic support of the hospital.
“We thank ALPLA for their generous donation to support our team of health care heroes,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “They also graciously presented us with hand-written notes of appreciation to present to our frontline staff members. We strive to make a positive difference in every life we touch, and our friends at ALPLA made a positive difference in our lives today.”
ALPLA creates bottles and caps for the food, beverage, beauty care, and home care industries that are used by consumers all around the world. Through sustained growth and expansion, the production output in this region increases rapidly and consistently.
“It was an honor for ALPLA North America to help first responders. We truly admire the sincere dedication and hard work of the staff who pushed through difficult moments for the benefit of our community,” said Maritza Gilmore, lead of Social Responsibility for ALPLA. “Our employees wrote thank you cards to go along with the donation. Everyone felt proud and grateful to the heroes at Piedmont, thanking them for their bravery, sacrifice, and strength while supporting the people of Henry County.”
To learn more about Piedmont Henry, visit www.piedmont.org/henry. To donate to the staff support fund, visit donate.piedmont.org or contact Andrea Mendez with the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation at 404-947-0318.
