McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners has approved an amendment to the county’s Code of Ordinances governing commercial vehicle parking, keeping or storing in residential and non-residential areas.
The parking of commercial vehicles is now prohibited in all subdivisions and residential zoning districts.
The following vehicles are considered
• commercial:
• limousines
• flatbed trucks,
• dump trucks
• septic pump trucks
• tow trucks and bucket trucks
• transport wreckers
• vehicle carriers
• cab-on-chassis trucks (vehicles with no pre-built body)
• tractor trailers and truck tractors without a trailer
• buses
• semi-trailers vehicles with a gross vehicle weight over 26,000 lbs.
• trailers over 10,000 lbs. in gross weight
• tanker vehicles
• vehicles that are carrying hazardous materials
• any vehicle that requires a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or other specialist driver’s license or any other substantially similar vehicle or equipment as determined by the Henry County Code Enforcement commander.
Vehicles may be parked in a side or back yard or carport so long as it is concealed.
Residents who wish to park their commercial vehicles in non-residential areas are permitted to do so only under certain circumstances including loading and unloading, used or owned by a business or in designated parking spaces clearly marked for commercial vehicles.
The ordinance also address parking in hotel or motel lots and overnight parking in non-residential areas.
Those living on properties zoned residential-agriculture are authorized to keep vehicles for agriculture purposes on their property.
Those guilty of violating the ordinances by be punished by up to a $1,000 fine or by imprisonment for up to 60 days or both.
To read the new amendment to the Code of Ordinances, visit https://library.municode.com/ga/henry_county/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIIICOOR_CH3-16NU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.