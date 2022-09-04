As a prolonged record-setting heat wave tightens its grip on the West, millions in California are for a fifth day being asked to reduce their energy consumption amid worries about a strained power grid.

More than 45 million people throughout the Western US are currently under excessive heat warnings and advisories. Many are spending the holiday weekend sweltering in triple-digit temperatures, including in California, Oregon and Idaho, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended for you

CNN's Paradise Afshar, Derek Van Dam and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.