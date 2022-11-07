McDONOUGH — With more than 40 Rivers Alive affiliated cleanups scheduled across the state this fall, employees from the Henry County Water Authority and Henry County Stormwater Management did their part by hosting the annual Henry County Rivers Alive Cleanup this month, at a known “dumping” site on Lester Mill Road in McDonough.

Rivers Alive is the state’s annual waterway cleanup, which targets creeks, streams, rivers, lakes/reservoirs, beaches and wetlands across the state. The mission of Rivers Alive, which is a Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program, is to create awareness of and involvement in the preservation of Georgia’s water resources.

Recommended for you