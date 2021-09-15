McDONOUGH — The scent of pumpkin spice and falling leaves aren’t quite in the air yet, but they are coming. And so are the scarecrows.
Main Street McDonough is taking applications through Sept. 24 to take part in the city’s annual Scarecrow Contest on the Historic Square.
The contest is open to all residents, civic and nonprofit groups, churches, schools, clubs, businesses and governments. The entry fee is $50. Participants will have between Sept. 25-30 to set up their scarecrows.
Prizes will be awarded in Best of Show, Peoples’ Choice, and first, second and third in business and non-business. Scarecrows will be judged on complexity, detail, use of props, overall appearance, originality and adherence to regulations on Oct. 1.
Residents will select the Peoples’ Choice winner by voting between Oct. 1-29.
Winners will be announced during the Fall Festival on Oct. 30 and on Main Street McDonough’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mainstreetmcdonoughprogram.
Registration forms and entry fees should be dropped off or mailed to the McDonough Welcome Center at 5 Griffin St. McDonough.
For a complete list of rules, design guidelines and entry forms, visit www.mcdonoughga.org.
