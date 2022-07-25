McDONOUGH — A mixed-use apartment and commercial project has been approved for a 42-acre property off Mill Road in McDonough.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the development located at 243 Mill Road near the Peachtree Peddlers Flea Market and Antique Mall.
Slated for two phases, the first includes 324 one- and two-bedroom apartments and an open air amphitheater style area to allow for food trucks and pop-up vendors.
The second phase will see the permanent building of commercial space that will be limited to 10 acres.
Apartment amenities include a swimming pool, club house, dog park and children’s playground, walking trail and sidewalks to the commercial area.
Developers intend to bring specialty shops, boutiques and restaurants to the commercial plaza.
Toussaint Kirk, Planning & Economic Development director, estimated construction to begin in August 2023.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell noted she was concerned about traffic on Mill Road as it typically becomes an access road for residents when Interstate 75 backs up.
Mill Road is slated to be widened to a four-lane road up to the Peachtree Peddlers entrance. The $2 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project is currently in the design phase.
“Traffic can be unbearable,” Harrell said. “To know the Mill Road widening project is underway makes me feel a little bit better.”
The county is also planning to widen Jonesboro Road from Mill Road to Mt. Carmel Road. The $35 million Transportation SPLOST project is also in the design phase.
