McDONOUGH — The county’s fiscal year 2023 budget has been approved by the Board of Commissioners.
The general fund budget of $216,907,158 is an increase of last year’s $189,644,918 budget.
The bump is due in large part to the increase in the county tax digest of 13.38%. The millage rate, according to Financial Services Director David Smith, is expected to remain at 12.733 mills. It will be finalized this summer. Because the tax digest has grown, residents will pay more taxes this year as compared to fiscal year 2022. In order to maintain the same level of taxes, a rollback of the millage rate would be required. Smith said the the fiscal year 2023 budget was built using the same millage rate, therefore no rollback is anticipated.
The 2023 budget includes:
• Continuation of 100% coverage of employee benefits
• $20 million for future land and building purchases
• Restoration of Saturday library hours and a new certified outreach librarian
• An additional 93 employees in the following departments:
Technology Services
2 systems analysts
2 business analysts
1 web and security analyst
Facilities Maintenance
6 building maintenance techs
Public Information
1 communications specialist
Sentence Enforcement
2 probation officers
2 court clerks
Senior Services
1 driver
3 program aides
2 home health aides
2 meals on wheels aides
Police
10 officers
4 crime analysts
5 investigators
Fire
10 firefighter/paramedics
7 fire lieutenant/paramedics
3 fire captain/paramedics
1 accreditation manager
1 grant specialist
1 quartermaster
1 fire equipment mechanic
Emergency Management Agency
2 EMA specialists
E911
15 dispatchers
1 operations supervisor
1 records & quality assurance
1 training officer
1 professional standards coordinator
2 lead operators
District Attorney
3 court investigators
Public Defender's Office
1 court investigator
1 attorney
Solicitor’s Office
1 legal assistant
1 attorney
Additional funding is slated for the Board of Ethics ($150,000); vendor disparity study, $293,000; Sheriff’s Office overtime, $421,000; Facilities Maintenance, grounds and janitorial service contracts, $494,000; increase to Board of Commissioners training and travel budget, $2,000 for each commissioner and $10,000 for board chair.
The budget also includes the use of fund balance to pay for the 8% employee pay raise approved earlier this year and an additional 2%. A 2% cost of living increase is also budgeted.
The fiscal year 2023 budget was approved unanimously during the BOC meeting May 17 and will begin on July 1.
