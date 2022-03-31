McDONOUGH — A proposed location for the county’s aquatic center is expected to be presented to the Henry County Board of Commissioners during the board's April 5 meeting.
For the second time, Cotton Fields Golf Course will be suggested as a build site. The golf course was presented to the commissioners in September 2021. It did not meet with the approval of commissioners and county staff were told to begin a new search.
The challenge is finding property owned by the county on which to build the aquatic center, which is funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V approved by voters in 2019. A total of $22 million is set aside for the project, leaving no room to both purchase land and build the facility.
Plans call for modifying the current golf course to a par-3 18-hole course, aquatic center and putt-putt course.
County staff is suggesting the 15-acre site at 400 Industrial Blvd. based on the pros, cons, review and recommendation from Aquatic Consultant Bob McCallister.
According to agenda documents, McCallister said the golf course location should be “strongly considered” by the BOC.
Pros
• Close proximity to Interstate 75
• Already owned by the county
• The site already has utilities and minimal grading will be necessary
• Adequate parking development
• Families could visit both the golf course, aquatic center and the club’s restaurant
• Potential revenue increase to the golf course due to proximity
Cons
• County would be need to build entrance and exit lanes to the facility on Industrial Boulevard.
• Additional funding necessary to build a new pro shop and cart barn for the golf course
A history of woes
The board has been going back and forth for more than a year over a location. In January 2021, four possible locations were presented to the board. All were rejected.
The Bridges at Jodeco site was presented to the board in February 2021. No action was taken during the meeting. Board members approved the Jodeco site in March 2021 with a condition that property be deeded to the county by May. That didn’t happen, and by early September 2021 the Jodeco site was in question. Late September is when staff recommended the golf course site or Nash Farm Park. Since the rejection of those two sites, the aquatic center project has not been before the board again.
Currently, the Bridges at Jodeco master plan does not include space for an aquatic center.
Design Contract
A resolution to award a $1.1 million contract to Architecture Design Services for the indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will also be considered, according the BOC April 5 meeting agenda.
The company was deemed to have scored the highest evaluation of the eight total companies responding to the county’s Request For Proposal. Since last July, Architecture Design Services has agreed to several price extensions since bidding on the design project in July 2021, the most recent on March 10.
SPLOST V funds will be used.
Make Your Voice Heard
Henry County residents are invited to voice their opinion about the proposed park location or anything else appearing on the April 5 agenda during the public comment portion of the meeting.
To do so, residents must pre-register with County Clerk Stephanie Braun by emailing her at sbraun@co.henry.ga.us no later than noon on April 4. Each speaker will have three minutes to speak.
The meeting will be held at the Henry County Government admin building, 140 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough, starting at 9 a.m.
The meeting is also live streamed at www.henrycounty-ga.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HenryCountyBoc.
