Area Resident Serving In Peace Corps

Aji Mary Jagne

Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn officially opened the agency’s new office in The Gambia on Dec. 10, marking a new chapter in the agency’s 57-year partnership with The Gambian people.

This new facility will serve as a hub for Peace Corps/The Gambia staff to support volunteers, community partners and host families who work together every day to advance local development. Since 1967, more than 2,100 Peace Corps volunteers have served in The Gambia.

