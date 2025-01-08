Area Resident Serving In Peace Corps

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is possible. Snow and sleet
accumulations in the mountains could average between three to six
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Further south to the
Interstate 20 corridor, a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain
and rain is likely. Snow accumulations of two to four inches is
possible with icing amounts around a tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west
central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, with travel likely
becoming difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Friday commute and linger into Saturday morning. Bridges and
overpasses could become icy even if temperatures remain slightly
above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this hazardous
situation. Any slight deviations in temperatures or track of the
weather system will result in changes for the precipitation type
forecast.
&&
Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn officially opened the agency’s new office in The Gambia on Dec. 10, marking a new chapter in the agency’s 57-year partnership with The Gambian people.
This new facility will serve as a hub for Peace Corps/The Gambia staff to support volunteers, community partners and host families who work together every day to advance local development. Since 1967, more than 2,100 Peace Corps volunteers have served in The Gambia.
