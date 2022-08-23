Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.

Part of the arrest Sunday was recorded on 34 seconds of bystander video that has led to state and federal investigations into the actions of the deputies from Crawford County and a third officer from the Mulberry Police Department. The recording shows at least two of them punching and kneeing the suspect -- identified as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina -- during an arrest.

