McDONOUGH — A man armed with an air rifle, slingshot and axe is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of items from the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road.
The alleged theft took place at 10 a.m. on March 28. The man, according to Henry County police, ignored a store associate when they attempted to stop him. He fled the parking lot on foot with the merchandise.
The white male was wearing a blue tank top shirt, blue jeans and has several visible tattoos on his upper body.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.