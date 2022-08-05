Arrest made in fatal shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room, police say

A shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room on August 4 left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said. A police car is seen here outside the Mirage Hotel and Casino where the shooting took place.

 KVVU

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room Thursday night that left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. local time, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in a room at the Mirage Casino and Hotel, where they found a man had already died and two women were injured, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren said in a late-night news conference.

Recommended for you

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.