Arrestee captured after fleeing hospital

Quasha Harris

MCDONOUGH — An arrestee who fled from Piedmont Henry Hospital Tuesday was captured the same day by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Quasha Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with escape, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office also said more charges are pending.

