MCDONOUGH — An arrestee who fled from Piedmont Henry Hospital Tuesday was captured the same day by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Quasha Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with escape, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office also said more charges are pending.
Her mother, Antionette Harris, is also being detained as a person of interest and potentially faces charges related to obstruction, the Sheriff's Office said.
Harris was in court facing charges for theft by shoplifting and failure to appear when she was taken into custody and experienced a medical emergency.
Harris was transported to Henry Piedmont Hospital where upon arrival, she requested to use the restroom and subsequently manipulated her way out of custody.
The HCSO conducted an extensive search which resulted in Harris being captured in Atlanta by the HCSO.
“This is a situation that should not have happened," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. "Ms. Harris came into court to face charges and quickly became a fugitive of the law and is now at risk of facing some real time. I don’t know why people think they can get around the law and escape custody without being held accountable.”
The Stockbridge and Henry County police departments also helped during the search.
