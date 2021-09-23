At least one person was killed and 12 others injured in a shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, Police Chief Dale Lane said Thursday afternoon.
The shooter was also found dead, Lane said.
At least one patient was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital's location in Collierville, spokesperson Kimberly Alexander told CNN. She would not provide any information on the condition of the patient.
Town spokesperson Jennifer Casey told The Commercial Appeal newspaper she did not know the extent of the victims' injuries.
The scene has since been secured, Casey told CNN.
Collierville is just southeast of Memphis. Memphis police tweeted they had gone to the store at 240 New Byhalia Road to assist.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
