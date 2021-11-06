At least eight people are dead and many others were injured Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said.
Video from earlier Friday taken by CNN affiliate KTRK showed hundreds of people rushing through a VIP entrance to the Astroworld Festival-- knocking over metal detectors and ignoring security personnel before the gates were secured by officers on horseback.
Astroworld organizers did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment early Saturday morning.
Houston-born rapper Travis Scott's third-annual Astroworld Festival was scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the event's website.
The festival was slated to feature artists including SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
