The AT&T Pioneers Georgia Chapter — Southside Council recently presented Fountain Elementary School with a $1,000 Community Engagement Grant check that was used to purchase a poster printer. The printer will be used by teachers and students for large projects such as anchor charts, science fairs, celebration banners and more. Shown here are the poster printer with donation plaque, along with those who attended the donation event: seated, l-r, Pat Grier — Southside Council Education chair, Juanita Hunt, Jean Smith and Victoria Williams — CCB of Education commissioner; standing, l-r, Havanah Bailey, Eddie Hindman — 2021 Chapter president, Margaret Boyanton, Butch Wright, Sabrina Hill — CCB of Education commissioner, Aubrey Hunt, John Boyanton, Ray Demkowski and Natasha Letze, Fountain’s media specialist. The council extends its thanks to Eddie and Diana for helping Southside Council to secure the grant for Fountain Elementary.
AT&T Pioneers donate poster printer to Fountain Elementary School
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
