The AT&T Pioneers Georgia Chapter — Southside Council recently presented Fountain Elementary School with a $1,000 Community Engagement Grant check that was used to purchase a poster printer. The printer will be used by teachers and students for large projects such as anchor charts, science fairs, celebration banners and more. Shown here are the poster printer with donation plaque, along with those who attended the donation event: seated, l-r, Pat Grier — Southside Council Education chair, Juanita Hunt, Jean Smith and Victoria Williams — CCB of Education commissioner; standing, l-r, Havanah Bailey, Eddie Hindman — 2021 Chapter president, Margaret Boyanton, Butch Wright, Sabrina Hill — CCB of Education commissioner, Aubrey Hunt, John Boyanton, Ray Demkowski and Natasha Letze, Fountain’s media specialist. The council extends its thanks to Eddie and Diana for helping Southside Council to secure the grant for Fountain Elementary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos