The AT&T Pioneers Chapter 124 in Henry County recently donated supplies to women in the military through the Girly Girls program, which is part of IHONORUSA. The purpose of IHONORUSA is to support troops in combat roles and combat support roles with care packages. AT&T Pioneers have partnered with IHONORUS to provide care packages geared toward women in the military. Shown here are members of the Pioneers preparing the care packages to send to the troops.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.