Members of the AT&T Pioneers Southside Council recently volunteered at the inaugural Law Enforcement and Community Car Show at Salem Baptist Church. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Georgia Sheriff’s Association Youth Homes, including Camp Pioneer in LaGrange. Volunteers helped out by stuffing 500 goody bags to give away at the event. Shown here at work are Pioneers James and Jean Smith, Sandy and Ben Cook, Butch Wright, Ralph Parker, Dwayne Johnny and Hayward Parrish.
AT&T Pioneers volunteer at Law Enforcement and Community Car Show
Alice Queen
