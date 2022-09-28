"We’re always ready to step up in a time of need, so as Ian has developed we’ve been in contact with local emergency management officials to determine how we can help,” said AMS Executive Vice President Brandon Hutchison. “Our facility is equipped to host a large number of people fleeing the storm, so opening our doors to evacuees is an easy decision to make. That said, we encourage anyone who chooses to stay with us to continue to monitor the storm’s movement and have a plan ready should Ian’s path shift towards the speedway.”
Those interested in dry camping in the free First Turn Campground at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "L". Whether approaching from Ga. Highway 19/41 or Interstate 75 and Ga. Highway 20, Entrance “L” will be accessed from Speedway Boulevard. Upon entry the First Turn Campground will be on the right.
Anyone looking to secure Club One camping should call the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 to reserve a space. The Club One camping area is located behind the Johnson Grandstands outside the track.
Campers seeking full hookups arriving via Georgia Highway 19/41 should turn onto Speedway Boulevard and enter the property at entrance “L”. Take the first right and then the next left to arrive at the Club One camping area.
From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey Road to Speedway Boulevard and make a right into speedway property using entrance “L”. Take the first right and then the next left to arrive at the Club One camping area.
For on-site assistance or directions, visit the ticket office/gift store building. For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211.
