Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened their campgrounds for people fleeing Hurricane Ian.

 Staff Photo: Heather Middleton

HAMPTON — Atlanta Motor Speedway has opening their campgrounds for those escaping the wrath Hurricane Ian.

The space is free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the First Turn Campground. Those in need of water, power and sewer can park in the Club One camping area for $20 per night.

