McDONOUGH — The Atlanta Regional Commission announced a dip in unemployment rates in November.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that all regional commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in October as well.
"We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
The ARC covers several counties includes Henry, Clayton and Rockdale counties.
The reported preliminary rate was down two-tenths to 2.7% compared to last month and 3% compared to last year.
A total number of 66,217 jobs were posted to Employ Georgia, an online hub with more than 106,000 Georgia job listings.
For more information, visit www.employegeorgia.com.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
