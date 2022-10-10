101222_HDH_AMSairport.jpg

Atlanta Speedway Airport is moving forward with plans to seek $10 million in state funding.

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request by Atlanta Speedway Airport to move forward with their plans to seek $10 million in state funding. The dollars would be earmarked for land acquisition and hangar development at the facility.

The $10 million ask would fund 40 new t-hangars, with any prospective grant processed through a 75/25 state-local match.

