McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request by Atlanta Speedway Airport to move forward with their plans to seek $10 million in state funding. The dollars would be earmarked for land acquisition and hangar development at the facility.
The $10 million ask would fund 40 new t-hangars, with any prospective grant processed through a 75/25 state-local match.
Airport Manager Lynn Planchon explained why the new hangars are needed.
“Most people that own an airplane at the very least want a hangar with a roof and a door. Right now we have just four hangars with doors,” she said. “We get crazy weather. We want (aircraft owners) to stay here. We want them to spend their money here and pay taxes here.”
If received, the funds would allow for more improvements and enhanced services, where change and growth are becoming the norm, county officials said.
On Dec. 23, 2021 the new terminal building or Fixed Base Operation, opened its doors. This followed an expansion of the apron (the large area where planes park) completed in February 2021. Work is also about 80% complete on large scale improvements to the taxi ways, lighting and signage that will make it far safer for larger aircraft to maneuver.
“Up until last December, we were housed in a metal building from the 1950s where the air would blow in hot and cold and the building would shake,” Planchon said. “Today, we have 4,500 square feet of beautiful space complete with a conference room, pilot’s lounge, and much more.”
Atlanta Speedway Airport is also now home to a helicopter flight school, with hopes of adding an airplane flight school in the future. It is also a site commonly used for television and movie filming, which brings in additional revenue.
“With the new hangars, we would get new lease revenue, fuel revenue and perhaps most importantly, tax revenue,” Planchon said.